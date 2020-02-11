|
|
Arthur Berube, Jr., 65, of Spring Township passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his residence. He was the son of Arthur, Sr & Janice Berube. Arthur was a 1972 graduate of Reading High School. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and loved his dogs. Artie is survived by his sister Debbie Gentile, husband of Sam, his sister Jenny, husband of Scott, and his brother Boh. He is also survived by nieces Lisa, Missy, Ashley and Marissa, his nephew Braxton, his girlfriend Sandy Brown and his cousin Tim Binkley. Viewing Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00am at The Bridge, 902 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington with a service to follow at 11:00am.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020