Arthur C. Bromirski, 70, of Kenhorst, passed away Wednesday, May 1st, at his

residence.

Arthur was born in Newark, New Jersey, on March 30, 1949, a son of the late Teresa M. (Siggins) and Arthur C. Bromirski. He was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle, Shillington. Arthur earned a bachelor's degree from Assumption

College, Worchester, Mass.

He worked in public safety at Albright College, Reading. He was also worked in marketing and sales with Warner Communications-Time Warner.

Arthur is survived by a sister, Jane Mary, wife of William Griffith, of Reading, Pa. He is also survived by 1 niece; 5 nephews; 4 great-nieces; and 6 great-nephews.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at the Merner-Pfeiffer-Klein Memorial Chapel, Albright College, 1318 Union St., Reading, PA 19604. There is additional parking at 13th and Bern Sts. A viewing will also be held 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on

Wednesday, May 8th at St. John Baptist de La Salle, 42 Kerrick St., Shillington, PA 19607.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at St. John Baptist de La Salle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Art Bromirski to The Fund for Albright,

Albright College Development, P.O. Box 15234, Reading, PA 19604.

Interment will take place on a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reading.

The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

