Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity,
102 Apple Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity
102 Apple Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
1951 - 2019
Arthur Care Obituary
Arthur Scott Care, 67, of Mohrsville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1951, in Reading, he was the son of the late Alvin L. and Amelia Mae (Reider) Care. He and the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Janice D. (Fartely) Care, were married on August 28, 1982, in Bethlehem, Pa. Scott began his career working for Polymer Plastics at the Northmont Plant and went on to work in shipping and receiving at Carpenter Technology, Reading, for over 25 years. Scott also spent a few years as the cart man at Rich Maiden Golf Course in Fleetwood. Scott was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport, where he had served on church council and was an usher. He truly enjoyed mowing the lawn at the church. Scott was a 1969 graduate of Exeter Township High School and loved traveling, golfing and especially the Reading Phillies, where he was a season ticket holder. In addition to his wife, Janice, Scott is survived by his sister, Gloria “Doll” (Care) Miller, wife of John Miller, Sinking Spring; his brother, Eugene “Jake” Care, husband of Rita Care, Sinking Spring; his sister-in-law, Marilyn L. (Fartely) MacDonall, wife of James S. MacDonall, Hasbrook Heights, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin D. “Buzz” Care and Harold Care. Janice would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care and comfort they provided to Scott and their family. Funeral Services for Scott will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in the Leesport Cemetery. Viewings for Scott will be held on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, and again on Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Donations may be to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport, PA 19533 or to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd, Ste 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
