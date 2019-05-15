Arthur J. Gamler, 93, formerly of Pikeville, died May 13, 2019, in The Villa at Douglassville.

He was a son of the late Levi H. and Minnie A. (Hilbert) Gamler.

Arthur was the widower of Gloria F. (Moyer) Gamler.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lobach's Lutheran Church, Oley Township, and was employed as a pipe molder and machine operator with Eastern Foundry for over 40 years, retiring in 1990.

Arthur is survived by four children: Diane J., wife of David E. Schaeffer, David J., husband of Ruth A. (Jacob) Gamler, Shirley A., wife of Richard G. Frey, and Susan R., wife of

Kevin M. Heimbach. He was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Other survivors include two siblings, Robert M. Gamler and Anna M. Bechtel; and was predeceased by six siblings.

Services will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main St., Oley, with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Lobach's) Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 199, Oley, PA 19547, or to Brookdale Hospice, 955 Old Eagle School Road, Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087. For full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



