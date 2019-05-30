Arthur J. Himmelberger, 95, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 27th, Memorial Day, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

He was the widower of Jane L. (Downs) Himmelberger. Mrs. Himmelberger died on April 20, 2009. They were married for 61 years.

He graduated from Fleetwood High School. He then

entered the Marine Corps in 1942 and retired in 1966.

During that time, he was in WWII, Korean Conflict and Vietnam; he served as crew chief for Marine One, the

presidential helicopter, for seven years, under Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson. He retired from active duty with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. After

retiring, he was a salesman for Buick and Dodge, then a

security guard at Carpenter Technology.

Arthur is survived by a daughter, Jan L., wife of James Phillips, Womelsdorf; two sons, Marc J., husband of

Connie Himmelberger, of Brandywine, Md.; Todd J.,

husband of Eileen Himmelberger, of Mohrsville. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Lisa, Jenna, Leah and

Jessica; and five great grandchildren: Reagan, Ryan, Lily, Jackson and Ava.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family.


