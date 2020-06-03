Arthur L. Rauch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur L. Rauch, 87, of Mohnton, passed away Tuesday, May 26 2020, at Tower Health Reading Hospital in Reading PA. He was born in Reading PA. In the early years, Arthur was in the Army and served in the Korean war. He became an electrician and then a salesman at Kenhorts auto auction, he was married with four children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. WWW.BERKSCREMATIONS.COM Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved