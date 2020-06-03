Arthur L. Rauch, 87, of Mohnton, passed away Tuesday, May 26 2020, at Tower Health Reading Hospital in Reading PA. He was born in Reading PA. In the early years, Arthur was in the Army and served in the Korean war. He became an electrician and then a salesman at Kenhorts auto auction, he was married with four children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. WWW.BERKSCREMATIONS.COM Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.