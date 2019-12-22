|
Arthur H. Mengel, 84, of Oley, passed away December 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He is survived by his fianceé and long-time companion, Joyce A. Palomaro, with whom he resided. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Connors) Mengel. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late James S. and E. Grace (Huber) Mengel. Arthur was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and attended Franklin and Marshall College. He was the founder and President of Teltron Inc., Birdsboro. Arthur was credited for developing and designing the first camera tube used on Apollo 11. He also held many patents. President Ronald Reagan awarded Art the Small Businessman of the Year. He also earned the Pennsylvania top product of the year by Governor Dick Thornburgh. Arthur loved fishing, boating, hunting, gambling, cruising, animals, traveling and enjoying life. He is also survived by four children: Rochelle (Philip) Bartholomew, Bordentown, N.J.; Deborah McDermott, Amityville; Arthur V. (Mary T.), Phoenixville; and Edward (Robyn), Exeter Township; two siblings, James Mengel, widower of Marion, Las Vegas, N.V.; and Sherryn (Robert) Boyer, Bluffton, S.C.; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019