Arthur C. Naugle, 90, of Shillington, passed away August 9, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Annamarie (Strobel) Naugle. Born in Shillington, he was a son of the late Walter F. and
Wilhelmina M. (Fuhr) Naugle. Art was a master plumber since 1953, and was the president of Walter F. Naugle & Sons Inc., Shillington, from 1971 to the present. He served as a combat engineer during the
Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was a
faithful member of St. John Baptist de La Salle R.C. Church, Shillington. He was a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Industrial School for Boys. He served as plumbing inspector for Shillington from 1960 until the recent codes change enforcement.
Art served as Scout Master and
Committee Chair for Boy Scout Troop #237, sponsored by St. John Baptist de La Salle. He served in various Hawk Mountain Council positions and was awarded the District Award of Merit in 1981, the Silver Beaver award in 1984 and the St. George award for Catholic scouting. He was a member of Reading Master Plumbing Assn., PA Plumbing Assn.,
having held various local and state positions, Reber Moore Post # 635 American Legion and a member of the Keystone Fire Company # 1 Shillington.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Jeffrey A., husband of Diane Naugle, Exeter Twp., Joanne M. Landenberger, Hershey, Jerome M., husband of Tracey Naugle, Shillington; his brother, Richard A., husband of Mary Lou Naugle, Cedar Top; and his grandchildren: Craig A. Naugle, Hans T. Landenberger, Colin A. Naugle, Lars J. Landenberger, Malia R. Naugle and Jonah R. Naugle.
He was predeceased by his brothers: Robert L., Donald D., William F.; and his grandson, Delaney R. Naugle.
A special thank you to the entire staff of Floor C1 at
Reading Hospital and the caregivers at Heartland Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday,
August 13, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,
Shillington, and on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from
9:30-10:00 a.m. at the Precious Blood Convent, 1094 Welsh Road, Shillington. Mass of Christian Burial will be
celebrated in the Chapel at Precious Blood Convent with Father Richard Clement, celebrant. Interment in
Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
Please honor Art's memory by making contributions to the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, 1094 Welsh Road, Reading, PA 19607. www.kleefuneralhome.com