Arthur S. Sherman, "Artie," 84, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale. He was the husband of Mary C. (Trabitz) Sherman. They were married on February 16, 1957, and celebrated sixty-two years of marriage; renewing their wedding vows three times.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Irving and Sally (Tepp) Sherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Artie worked as a mechanic for Proctor and Gamble. He also owned and operated a rug cleaning business. Artie and his wife managed the Garden Apartments in Piscataway, N.J. He was also a firefighter and lieutenant of the fire department in Piscataway. Artie was an active member of The Bridge Church, Hamburg. He and his wife were custodians at the former church on S. Fourth Street in Hamburg. Artie enjoyed hunting and fishing, raising small livestock, and training and judging dogs. He also enjoyed skeet shooting. Artie was a New York cowboy and participated in rodeos. While living in the Bronx, he enjoyed raising pigeons.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Arthur M. Sherman, Dillsburg; Robert A. Sherman and his wife, Michelle, Windsor; Ann Marie Skibinski, Warren, N.J.; Mary Catherine Cyran, wife of Paul, Bound Brook, N.J.; and Dawn M. Frantz, Centerport; nine grandchildren: Alexis, Kendra, Gabrielle, Trevor, Bobby Jr., Kaitlyn, Nick, John and Cody; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Nat Sherman, Long Island; and

sister, Libby French, West Point, N.Y.

