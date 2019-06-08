Arthur W. Smith , 96, of Wyomissing passed away

peacefully at The Highlands on June 3, 2019.

His wife, Margaret, of over 70 years, and his parents Mary and John Smith, of Buffalo, N.Y. predeceased him.

Arthur was a graduate of Buffalo Technical High School, now named Hutchinson Central Technical High School. He received a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Buffalo in 1960. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and saw duty in both India and China.

He was the general manager of Taylor Stiles Corporation in Riegelsville, N.J. He also was the head of sales and

manufacturing of the Bethlehem Corporation. He retired in 1984. While retired he kept himself very busy playing golf and tennis at both Saucon Valley Country Club and Sand Island. He spent many happy hours in his woodshop making furniture for his family. He loved doing crossword puzzles and he read extensively. He was an avid New York Yankee fan and instilled that love of the Bronx Bombers to his two sons. He was an active member of Atonement

Lutheran Church of Wyomissing, Pa., where he

participated in a men's Bible study group for many years until very recently.

He is survived by his son, Arthur Jr. and wife, Susan, of Bethlehem, Pa.; his son, Bruce and wife, Sarah, of

Wyomissing, Pa.; and a niece, Mary Ann Ansell and

husband, Ronald, of Buffalo, N.Y. There are five grand-children: Caroline Smith and husband, Frank Stearns, of Washington, D.C.; W. Clay Smith and wife, Amy, of

Palermo, N.J.; Madeline Ruth and husband, Byron, of Orefield, Pa.; Lucas Smith and wife, Alexandra, of

Bethlehem, Pa.; and Anna Smith, of Philadelphia, Pa. There are four great- grandchildren: Maeve and Liam Smith, of Palermo, N.J.; Henry Stearns, of Washington, D.C.; and

Eleanor Ruth, of Orefield, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or The Highlands at Wyomissing, 2000 Cambridge Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610.



