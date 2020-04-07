|
|
Arthur Thomas Gordon went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Coopersburg, PA on March 19, 1928 he was the son of Arthur Morgan Thomas and Elizabeth Jane (Crawford) Gordon. A graduate of Lehigh University in 1950 with a degree in Electrical Engineering he worked for IBM for 44 years. He was a member of the Alleghenyville and Gouglersville Granges, the Senior Citizens and was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church since he moved into the Green Hills area in 1957. Arthur is survived by his lovely wife, Elaine J. (Snyder) Gordon to whom he was married 70 years; his daughter LoisAnne (Gordon) Fornwalt, and her son, Ian Sherman of California; his son Neill and his wife Harriett (Holmes) Gordon and their son Nicholas Gordon and his wife Elise (Swales) Gordon of Green Hills, and Neill’s daughter, Jillian (Gordon) Bryant and her husband Josh and their daughter, Nora, of Georgia; his other son, Mark T. Gordon and his wife Debbie (Sterner) Gordon and their daughter Darian of Bernville, and their son Dresdan Gordon and wife Alyssa (Jordan) Gordon of Detroit; his sister Jane (Gordon) Myers of Souderton and his younger sister, Carole (Gordon) Montessi of Maryland. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary (Gordon) Boyer. Arthur had many friends and acquaintances throughout his life. Some shared his interests in farming and gardening, and he was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Some traveled with him and his wife throughout the world. His family was the most important part of his life and he will be sorely missed by all of them. Most people remember Arthur as the toughest but kindest man they will ever know. A Graveside Funeral Service at Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery will be held privately by the family. A public Memorial Service will be held at Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church at a later date. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020