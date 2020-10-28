1/1
Arthur Thomas Babiarz Jr.
Arthur Thomas Babiarz, Jr. Arthur Thomas Babiarz, Jr., 64, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, peacefully passed away October 27, 2020, after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Reading, PA, he was the eldest son of the late Arthur T. Babiarz, Sr. and the late Clara D. (Szurgot) Babiarz. After graduating from Reading High School in 1973, Art pursued a career in mechanical drafting working his way up the ladder to designer, project designer and project manager in various engineering companies in Spain, Puerto Rico, Canada and throughout the United States from Maine to California. He last worked for Zachry Industrial, in Macon, GA as an outage scheduler. Art had a commercial pilot certificate with a certified flight instructor add-on. He enjoyed shooting rifle and pistol; flying sailplanes; and collecting, building and exhibiting model aircraft. His aircraft models are on exhibit in the Franklin Institute, Philadelphia, PA, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, Washington, DC, the Helicopter Foundation International, Alexandria, VA, the Museum of Aviation, Macon, GA, and various private collections. He also produced scale model sailplane kits. Arthur is survived by his wife, Pamela Babiarz, Kill Devil Hills; sons Arthur T. Babiarz, III (Summer Gilbert), Mohrsville, PA and Jason Ryan Babiarz (Ashley Allen), Reading, PA; and siblings Elaine A. Babiarz Shappell (Earl), Sinking Spring, PA, John A. Babiarz (Alison Franks), Whitsett, NC, and James A. Babiarz, Montrose, PA; and many nephews and nieces. A private celebration of Art’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The Gallop Funeral Services, Nags Head, NC is in charge of arrangements. For on-line condolences, please visit www.gallopfuneralservices.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
