Arthur W. Trostle, 96, formerly of Terre Hill, died peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Tel Hai Retirement Community. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Foltz) Trostle, in 1999. Born in Adamstown, he was the son of the late Charles and Daisy (Zerbe) Trostle. He was preceded in death by six siblings: Grace Youndt, Elsie Sweitzer, Howard Trostle, Helen Light, Hazel Reinhold and Fern Trostle. Surviving are four daughters: Susan Johnson, Harrisburg, Libbie, married to Donald Means, Morgantown, Rebecca, married to Keith Francis, Dillsburg, Nancy, married to Pastor George Callister, West Palm Beach, Fla.; seven grandchildrenp; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Stubbs, New Holland, and Joyce, married to Ray Coldren, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. In his youth he played baseball as a catcher and then exchanged the baseball for a bowling ball. Later on he was stiff competition on the croquet court, at the ping pong table, checkerboard and, above all else, passionately playing pinochle. During the time he worked with his father-in-law, Jacob Foltz, he designed and built the family home on Vine Street. Upon making what he shared as his most difficult life decision of accepting a job as a machinist, he was employed at the former New Holland Machine Company then Sperry New Holland. Art proudly served in the U.S. Army 336th Field Artillery Battalion, 87th Infantry Division, during World War II and was honored with the Bronze Star. As a long time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Terre Hill, Art’s wishes were that, in lieu of flowers, memorials would be sent to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 670, Terre Hill, PA 17581. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Terre Hill Cemetery. Following the graveside service there will be a 1:45 p.m. celebration of his life and influence on others by his honesty, kindness and positive outlook, at St. Paul’s UMC, 105 West Main Street Terre Hill. The service and celebration will be officiated by Pastor George Callister. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020