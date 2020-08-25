Arthur W. Benham, III Arthur William “Bill” Benham, III passed away on August 23, 2020 in Reading, Pennsylvania at the age of 70. Born on March 26, 1950, Bill attended school in the Governor Mifflin School district and later graduated form the Phelps School in Malvern, PA. He enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Shangri-La. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church his entire life. He loved cars, fire engines and family get-togethers. He is predeceased by his father Arthur W. Benham, Jr. and mother Barbara Reed Benham Bowles as well as his brother Thomas R. Benham. He is survived by his sisters Barbara B. Negrin and Emily Benham Connors, his brother Eric D. Benham, as well as many beloved cousins. Interment is private at the convenience of the family at Laureldale Cemetery Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
