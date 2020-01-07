|
|
Arthur W. Hain, 87, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, January 7th, at Manor Care - Laureldale. Arthur was born in Reading, on January 22, 1932, a son of the late Rose (Ravel) and William Hain. He was the husband of Barbara (Folk) Hain. Arthur was a lineman and then a lab technician for Met Ed, Reading. In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by two daughters, Susan, wife of Ronald Zdunowski, of Spring Towship; Sandra, wife of Henry Ramsay, of Robeson Township; He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Brian, Rebecca, Benjamin, Emily and Eli; 4 great grandchildren: Raelynne, Holly, Victoria and Giselle. Arthur is also survived by two sisters, Ann Marie Hain and Betty Ulrich and a brother, Richard Hain. A service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 10th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020