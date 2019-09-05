Home

Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Arthur Wolf


1945 - 2019
Arthur Wolf Obituary

Arthur R. Wolf, 74, of Jefferson Township, passed away Monday, September 2, in

Tower Health, Reading Hospital.

Arthur was married to Lois L. (Fix) Wolf. Arthur and Lois would be married for 49

loving years on October 31.

Born in North Heidelberg Township, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah M. (Miller) Wolf.

Arthur was a 1963 graduate of Tulpehocken at Penn Bernville School.

Arthur served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served from 1963 until 1969, serving on the U.S.S. McDonough.

In January 1970, Arthur was employed by Western Electric/Agere where he retired from in 2002.

Arthur enjoyed reading and maintaining his garden.

Arthur loved his family very much and really enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Arthur was a very social person, he would talk to everyone and enjoyed telling his many interesting stories.

Additional survivors include five children: Aaron Wolf, of Jefferson Township, Shannon Wolf, of Womelsdorf,

Anthony Wolf and partner, Christen Miller, of Hamburg, Kyle Wolf and wife, Jenn Wolf, of Bernville, and Andrew Wolf, husband of Theresa Wolf, of Jefferson Township. There are six grandchildren: Danielle, Nicole, Maci, Lilly, Karson, and Elsa Wolf. Also, he is survived by seven siblings: Loretta Emerick, Janet Berger, Mary Shade,

Shirley Nye, David Wolf, Linda Geib and Curtis Wolf.

There is one predeceased sibling, Betty Bauer.

Arthur is survived by many nieces and nephews, other family members, and many devoted friends.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506, to assist with the funeral expenses, who also are

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
