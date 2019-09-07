|
|
Arthur R. Wolf, 74, of Jefferson Twp., passed away
Monday, September 2nd in Tower Health, Reading
Hospital.
Born in North Heidelberg Twp., he was the son of the late William Edwin and Sarah M. (Miller)Wolf.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506 to assist with the funeral expenses, who also are
entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at
www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 7, 2019