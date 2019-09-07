Home

Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Arthur R. Wolf, 74, of Jefferson Twp., passed away

Monday, September 2nd in Tower Health, Reading

Hospital.

Born in North Heidelberg Twp., he was the son of the late William Edwin and Sarah M. (Miller)Wolf.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506 to assist with the funeral expenses, who also are

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 7, 2019
