Ashley P. Shuey, 40, of Shartlesville, passed away of natural causes, Sunday,
August 18, 2019, in his residence.
Born in Reading, he was the son of Marie J. (Kruppenbach) Strause, wife of Charles B. Strause, and the late Thomas L. Shuey.
Ashley was self-employed and owned and operated Shuey Supplies, Bernville, for the past 16 years. Ashley loved sports and especially enjoyed all of his children's sporting events and programs. He enjoyed coaching
baseball for Shartlesville Youth Baseball and basketball for Hamburg Youth Basketball. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father are six children: Zachary Stephens, husband of Beth, Schuylkill Haven; Amber E. Shuey, Hunter P. Shuey, Tyler A. Shuey, Tayler A. Shuey, and Carter G. Shuey, all of Shartlesville; and a grandchild, Adeline Stephens. He is also survived by two half-sisters, Terri Lynn and Vicki.
A celebration of Ashley's life will be held Saturday,
August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will be
private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit:
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019