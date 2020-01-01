|
Asna Joseph, 62, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, December 31 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Asna was born in Belladere, Haiti on December 22, 1957, a daughter of Dieumene (nee Dardonpre) Albert, of Montreal, Canada and the late Levoyant Albeert. She was the wife of Walter Joseph who survives her. An entrepreneur she worked as a Thrift Shop Owner called Dzigner Shop in the 900 block of Penn Street for 13+ years. In addition to her husband, Walter, Asna is survived by 2 daughters, Wolphy Joseph, of Reading, PA; and Tamar, of Reading, PA; and a son,Walder Joseph, of Reading, PA. Asna is also survived by 3 sisters, Judette Dejean wife of Gwmps Dejean of Freeport, NY; Monique Noel, wife of Marcel Noel of Freeport, NY; and Raymonde Albert, of Montreal, Canada. and a brother, Wilson Albert, husband of Ruth Albert, of Freeport, NY; She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Devonr and Walter Dantler. A Religious Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA. A viewing/visitation will be held from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery Reading, PA. on Monday at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020