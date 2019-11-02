|
Assunta Mary “Susie” Lepore, 85, of Reading, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family. She was wife of the late John F. Lepore Sr., who passed away Septermber 17, 1991. She was the daughter of the late Carl J. Noble Sr. and Edith Fiorvanti. Susie was a graduate from Central Catholic highschool in 1952, and during her life served as the treasurer to the Mother’s Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling especially going to New York City to shop. Susie loved her crossword puzzles, and enjoyed watching cooking and game shows, and especially loved getting her hair done. Susie is survived by her children; John F. Lepore Jr. of Sinking Spring, Tina Fick, of Laureldale, and her son Timothy Lepore, of Wyomissing. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Bret, Brooke, Dante, Alexis, Tiffany, Katelynn and two great grandchildren, Giada and Isabella. Surviving Susie as well is her siblings, Elizabeth Noll of Wyomissing, Mildred Bortz of Temple, John C. Noble Jr. of Shillington, Anna Seyler of Wyomissing, and Raymond Noble of Fleetwood. Predeceasing Assunta is her child, Alan Lepore, and two siblings, Mae Kleffel and Richard Kissinger. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, Hampden Heights, 1605 Rockland Street, Reading on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Family will receive friends and family at Bean Funeral Homes, Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM & Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Gethsemane Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019