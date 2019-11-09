|
Athens G. “Nasie” Kralles, 89, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in his residence. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Scheuring) Kralles. Born in Reading, Mr. Kralles was the son of the late George Athens and Maria (Arvanitelis) Kralles. He was a member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and was a graduate of Reading High School. Mr. Kralles served in the United States Army and was employed by Car Tech in the annealing department for 37 years, retiring in June 1987. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elaine R. Kralles, of Reading, and John G. Kralles, of Chantilly, Va.; and his grandchildren: Lauren N. Kralles, Rachel E. Kralles, Nicholas J. Kralles, husband of Stephanie Kralles; and his great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Matthew. Also surviving are his brothers: Anthony G. Krallis, husband of Marika Krallis, of Reading, Demetrio G. Krallis, husband of Janice Krallis, of Sinking Spring, George G. Krallis, husband of Terry Krallis, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and was preceded in death by Peter G. Krallis, husband of Sylvia Krallis, and Manuel G. Kralles. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Father Theodore Petrides will officiate. Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the above address in memory of Mr. Athens G. Kralles. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019