Athian L. Wilson, 72, of Perry Twp., passed away on

Sunday, June 30, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of Richard E. Wilson, to whom she was married twenty-seven years. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leo S. Houck and Verna I. (Rupp) Houck.

Athian began working with her father in the family

business, Houck Homes, Perry Twp., and would later

purchase the business following his death in 1973. She was a very hard worker and dedicated to the business. Athian had an outstanding knack for decorating the homes that she would sell.

Athian was a member of the Hamburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her love of Jehovah God and for her neighbors motivated her to openly share her faith with

others. She wanted all to enjoy the wonderful promises for the future found in the Bible. Her love for Jehovah God led to a love and appreciation for his animal creation. She

rescued pot-bellied pigs for over 30 years. Her first, Harley, was a well-known mascot for her business. Athian also loved to travel to Florida with Richard in their R.V.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are her two

daughters, Adrien and Angelic; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.

A funeral talk will be given on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Hamburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's

Witnesses, 540 Hunter Liggett Drive, Shoemakersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hamburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 540 Hunter Liggett Drive, Shoemakersville, PA 19555.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit http://www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com/



