Audrey A. (Wojcik) Fisher Audrey A. (Wojcik) Fisher, 71, of Leesport, passed away on July 29, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a long, courageous 3 year battle with cancer. She was born on November 22, 1948 to the late Walter and Agnes (Maciel) Wojcik in Blossburg, PA. She was the loving wife of George C. Fisher with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. Audrey was a 1966 graduate of North Penn High School. She was a lifetime member of Bethel Fire Company, Rehrersburg Rod and Gun Club and Strausstown Rod and Gun Club. Audrey also loved spending time in the Pocono’s and Virginia Beach with her family. In addition to her husband, Audrey is survived by her children Tanya Hoffmann wife of Mark and Reggie Henne husband of Tracy and step-children Trevor Fisher husband of Linda and Holly Albert wife of Jeff. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Logan and Keegan Henne; Step-grandchildren Chase, Nathan and Keira and a great granddaughter Aurora; Siblings, Walter “Butch” Wojcik Jr., Kathleen Reed and Jackie Perry and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister Joanne Wojcik. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Bernville, PA 19506. A service will be held privately at the request of the family. Interment will take place in the Bern Church Cemetery, Bernville. In lieu of flowers donations in Audrey’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Breast Cancer Society at 3934 Miller Rd, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.MilkinsTrymbiskiFuneralHome.com
