Audrey (McBride) Brown, 91, a resident of The Highlands at Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Leslie and Kim were by her side.

Audrey was born in Boston,

Massachusetts, on June 1, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Margaret and James McBride. She is the granddaughter of Jessie and James Mair, "Fireman James" Paisley, Scotland.

Audrey graduated from Somerville High School,

Somerville, Mass., in June 1946. She was a member of the National Honor Society, numerous clubs and performing arts groups. Following her high school graduation she

enrolled and graduated from Forsyth School of Dental

Hygiene (MCPHS University). She graduated as a

registered dental hygienist in 1948. Throughout her adult life, Audrey was employed as a dental hygienist in Mass., Conn., N.Y., and Ill.

Audrey was an active member of the Junior Women's Club, Newcomers, Ionic Chapter No. 100 Order of the

Eastern Star, PEO and the Southport Congregational Church.

Audrey always loved the performing arts. Her love for performing began with Scottish dancing in her youth. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir, played piano and had a lifelong passion for music and dance.

Audrey was predeceased by Donald Graham Brown, her loving husband for 62 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Leslie E. Bell, wife of G. Thompson Bell III, Wyomissing, Pa.; Kimberly B. Gustenhoven, wife of Carl T. Gustenhoven, North Andover, Mass.; six grandchildren: Drew Thompson Bell and his wife, Hannah (Hembree) Bell, Austin, Texas; Kyle

Anderson Bell and his wife, Carolyn (Burnett) Bell,

Philadelphia, Pa.; Lindsay (Bell) McCrea and her husband, Matthew McCrea, Greenbelt, Md.; Erich Liddell Gustenhoven, Portsmouth, N.H; Kristofor Brown Gustenhoven, North Andover, Mass.; and Philip Kennedy Gustenhoven, North Andover, Mass. Two great-grandchildren, Claire Kingsland Bell, Philadelphia, Pa.; and James Samuel McCrea, Greenbelt, Md. Other survivors

include one niece and four nephews: Linda (McBride) Willis, N. Tewksbury, Ma.; David McBride, Punta Gorda, Fla.; Donald McBride, Centerville, Mass.; William Brown, Montclair, N.J.; and Robert Brown, Palm City, Fla.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel McBride and James McBride; and one nephew, Daniel H. McBride.

Mom and Gram, we will miss you. We know you are in a better place … dancing of course!

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The

Autism Support Center, 6 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923, Attn: Stephanie Graves

A private inurnment will be held in the Memorial Garden at Southport Congregational Church, Southport, Conn.

Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, Shillington, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



