Audrey Gougler
1929 - 2020
Audrey Lou Gougler, 91, died July 24, 2020 in her Muhlenberg Township residence. She was the widow of Fenton R. Gougler who died August 14, 1998. Born, March 30, 1929, in Hyde Park, she was a daughter of the late Earl R. And Florence V. (Phillips) Blatt. Audrey was a 1947 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She, and her high school classmates continued getting together, for “Club,” once a month since graduation. She was employed as an executive secretary for Wilson Products for a number of years. A homemaker most of her life, Audrey spent many years as a caregiver for her husband, who had Alzheimer’s disease, and then her blind neighbor, in addition to babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed doing water aerobics at Albright College, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also volunteered at several churches throughout the years. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending hours talking on the phone to her sister-in-in-law, Gloria. Surviving is her son, Gary Gougler of Robesonia; his two daughters, Selena, wife of Mark Lehman of Spring Township and Sarah, wife of Angelo Giannotti of Ruscombmanor Township; and two great grandchildren, Aurora and Brady Lehman. There are also two other granddaughters surviving. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Earl W. Blatt of Exeter Township. Audrey was preceded in death by her son, Randall Gougler, and by her two brothers, Joseph V. Blatt and Kerry L. Blatt. Services will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Alsace Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. The service will be live streamed to www.Stitzels.com, and can be found on Audrey’s obituary page under the services. Be sure to “unmute” your volume. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
