Audrey L. (Sander) Hoffman, 81, of

Kutztown, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Kutztown Manor Nursing Home, Kutztown, where she had been a resident since July 2017. She was the companion of Edwin J. Shade, Lyon Station.

Born in Perry Township, Audrey was a daughter of the late Harvey A. and Esther L. (Focht) Sander. She was a member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rockland Township. Audrey worked as a waitress for various

restaurants, worked in a knitting mill and retired from The Lutheran Home at Topton as a nurse's aide in 2001.

Audrey was instrumental in organizing several Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Groups in the area, including Kutztown and Shoemakersville, in the 1970s. Audrey enjoyed knitting and crocheting, completing many projects for friends and relatives. Audrey won numerous ribbons for her work at local fairs and craft events.

Survivors: In addition to her companion, Edwin J. Shade, Audrey is survived by sons: Leslie H., husband of Nancy S. (Fidler) Hoffman, Hamburg; Randy A., husband of Sherry (Kucier) Hoffman, Hamburg; and Michael A. Hoffman, Leesport. Other survivors include sisters, Vivian J. (Sander), wife of John Sonon, Blandon; and Elaine R. (Sander)

Bartholomew, Kutztown. There are five grandchildren: Ashley, Andrew, Alex, Jacob and Eli; and three great-grandchildren: Zoey, Max and Adalynn.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown, Pa., with The Rev. Ruth F. Doty officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private inurnment in Forest Hills Cemetery, Reading, will take place at the convenience of the family.

