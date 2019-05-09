Audrey Kent (Davis) Kohr, 92, formerly of Temple, passed away May 3, 2019, in the Pottstown Hospital.

She was the wife of Roy Kohr Sr., who passed away April 22, 2011.

Born April 3, 1927, in Wilmington,

Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Florence

(Matthews) Davis.

She was a 1945 graduate of Myerstown High School.

Audrey worked as a telephone operator and as a sewer in the garment industry.

She loved to read, especially the newspaper. She also

enjoyed watching her religious programs on TV and

enjoyed going out to eat with her family.

She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Bern Township.

Surviving are two sons, Roy Kohr Jr. and his wife, Maria I. Watson, of Pottstown, and Alan C., husband of Wendy M. (Wood) Kohr, of Boalsburg, Centre County. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Aaron, Clarissa, Kyle, Kelly and Kory; and four great-grandchildren: Sloan, Mateo, Lucas and Wyatt.

Audrey was predeceased by two sons, Andrew M. Kohr and Rex D. Border.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Spring Township.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



