Audrey Kramer
Audrey R. Kramer, of Lumberton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly. She was 93. Born in Reading, PA; the daughter of the late Ralph and Florence Bechtel. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Patricia) Kramer; grandchildren, Carrie (Arild) Schaarschmidt; Jenny Kramer, Jeffrey Kramer II, Rick (Renee) Negrete, and Larry Joe Moyer; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Hunter, Amanda, and Kodey; great-great grandchildren, Hope and Catherine; daughter in law, Susanne Kramer; and son-in-law, Larry Moyer. She is predeceased in death by her husbands, Howard Nicholas and Robert Kramer; a daughter, Sharleen Moyer; sons, Michael and Glenn Kramer; aunts, Alda Angstadt and Grace Winkelman; and uncles, Leon and Barona Ziegler. Relatives and friends may attend a graveside service on Saturday, September 5 at 11 AM at Forrest Hill Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA. Memorial donations can be made in Audrey’s memory to Cancer Care Fund-MHSAA, 109 McCorkel Road, Hershey, PA 17033. Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
