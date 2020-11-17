1/1
Audrey M. DiBlasi
1949 - 2020
Audrey M. DeBlasi Audrey M. DeBlasi, 70, of West Reading passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Wyomissing Nursing & Rehab Center. Born in Reading on December 14, 1949 a daughter of the late Rose (Belles) wife of Earl Shultz and the late Leon Bailey. Audrey owned & operated Audrey’s Sandwich Shop in Reading for many years and was a Chef at numerous restaurants in the area. She enjoyed going to casinos, dancing, oldies music, talking with her bird “Pretty Boy”, her irish coffee, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Mark J. DeBlasi; five grandchildren, Amanda, Mark, Jr., Andrew, Sophia, and Mikalah DeBlasi; a great grandson, Emerson DeBlasi; 23 brothers & sisters scattered throughout the country; and numerous nieces & nephews, whom she also adored. She was predeceased by her son, Sean C. DeBlasi in 2017. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551 for the family to donate to several different charities. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
