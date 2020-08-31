Audrey Michael

Audrey S. Michael, 90, of Robesonia, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 7:56 am in the residence of her grandson Todd C. Reedy, husband of Deana R. Reedy of Wernersville. She was the wife of the late James Michael who passed away in 2000. Born in Reading, Mrs. Michael was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Gehret) Marks. She was a member of Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Mrs. Michael was a graduate of Reading High School and received an Associate Degree in Sociology from Reading Area Community College. She was an organ and accordion teacher for Zeswitz Music in Reading. Mrs. Michael was co-founder of Michael’s Music Store and Studio along with her husband James Michael for approximately 45 years. She operated the business and taught lessons to thousands of students in our community. Mrs. Michael was a member of the Marie Shaw Dancers from the late 1940’s to the early 1950’s. While dancing with the company she performed on Steel Pier and shared the stage with notable celebrities such as Paul Winchell, Jerry Mahoney, Johnny Weissmuller and Bob Hope, as well as playing electric bass with JM and the Band. She is survived by her sons Jason Michael, husband of Nancy Michael; Rand R. Reedy, husband of Beverly A. Reedy; her grandsons Todd C. Reedy, husband of Deana R. Reedy; Randy R. Reedy, husband of Sylvia Reedy; John Adams Michael; her great grandchildren Sophia Reedy, Miranda Reedy, Toddy Reedy, Victoria Reedy and her great great granddaughter Viviana Burkhart. Graveside Service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Wednesday 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Farm & Sanctuary 131 Justa Road, Wernersville, PA 19565 or One by One Cat Rescue PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560 in memory of Mrs. Audrey S. Michael. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com