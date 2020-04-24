|
Audrey N. (Nicholas) Gummo Audrey N. (Nicholas) Gummo, 84, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday morning, April 25, 2020 in Kutztown, PA after a long battle with diabetes. Audrey worked for many years for Western Electric and its successors in quality control. She was a 1952 graduate of Sugar Valley High School, Loganton, PA and took secretarial courses at Williamsport Tech, Williamsport, PA. She was a longtime member of Faith Bible Fellowship, Fleetwood and loved to play Scrabble and pinochle. Audrey is survived by her three children, Cynthia G. (Gummo) Manwiller, wife of Douglas J. Manwiller, Temple, Todd R. “T.R.” Gummo, husband of Jean L. (Skagen) Gummo, Fleetwood and Debra G. (Gummo) Remaly, wife of James Remaly, Winchester, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Manwiller, husband of Angela Manwiller and their children, Caleb, Ethan, Nathan and Joanna, of Columbus, OH, Rebekah Manwiller of Zionsville, Peter Manwiller, husband of Jessica Manwiller and their children, Seth, Lily and Levi, of Exeter Twp, Ruth Summers, wife of Daniel Summers and their son, Titus, of Blakely, PA, Rachel England, wife of Matthew England and their children Matthew and Elizabeth, of Rising Sun, MD, Sara Gummo, Fleetwood, Joshua Gummo, husband of Jamila Gummo, Easton, Luke Frey, Winchester, TN, Matthew Stephens, Woodstock, GA, Jennifer Yellets, wife of Joshua Yellets and their children, Dylan, Makayla and Everett, of Blandon, and Danielle Venanzi, wife of Michael Venanzi and their sons, Ethan and Cole, of Nazareth, PA. Along with her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Jared D Manwiller. Graveside services for Audrey will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Union Cemetery, Narrows Road, Tylersville, PA. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Audrey’s memory may be made to the Victory Valley Camp, 7352 Salem Bible Church Rd, Zionsville, PA 18092.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020