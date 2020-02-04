|
August P. Blair, 84 of Hamilton,Al, passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at the North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. He was born November 9, 1935 in Reading, PA to August and Angus White Blair. He was a retired Steel Manufacturing Plant Manager. Survivors include, Wife of 66 years Lucy Mae (Hurley) Blair, Son: Terry Blair and his wife Lori of Clermont, Florida, Daughter: Deborah Lynn Houk and her husband Thomas of Wyomissing, PA, Son: Michael Blair and his wife Kim of Hamilton, Al, Daughter: Tina Blair of Texas, Sister: Emma Brestle, Sinking Springs, PA, Brother: Donald Blair and his wife Elizabeth, State College, PA, Fifteen Grandchildren, and Twenty Seven Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by, Son: August Blair III (Wife: Bonnie Blair) Reading, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020