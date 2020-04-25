Reading Eagle Obituaries
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
August J. Kalke, 74, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, April 21 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. August was married to Cecilia (McCullough) Kalke. August and Cecilia were together for forty six years. Born in Bernville, he was the son of the late August and Winifred (Putt) Kalke. He was employed by Dana Corporation, in a variety of positions, for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Additional survivors include three children, Scott Kalke, Aimee Ruffner and husband Ben, and Amber Rizzo and husband Dan. There are eleven grandchildren, Cherie Readinger, Abbie Mosteller, Luke, Zachariah, Mahala, Troy, Miranda, and Delaney Ruffner. Also, Kayla and Savannah Rizzo. There is one great grandchild, Dakoda Knighton. He is predeceased by a grandson, Cory A. Kalke and a brother, George Kalke. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
