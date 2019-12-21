|
Aurelia Cruz, 81 of Leesport, passed away on Dec. 18 in Rosewood Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, PA. She was the wife of the late Raphael Tristani. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Dolores Morales and late Carmen Cruz. Surviving daughters, Maira Pasco, Leesport, PA, Elsie Perez, Orlando, FL; one sister Lucia; 9 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren. Private cremation arrangements are being handled by the Mark J Hummel Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading. www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com 610-370-1300.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019