She was the oldest of four children born to John and

Elizabeth (Warner) Faust, on April 14, 1926, in Reading, Pa., and passed away March 26, 2019, in Mt. Angel, Ore.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1943 and moved to Long Beach, N.Y. ,the following year after her

father joined the U.S. Navy. She was employed as a

telephone operator when she met and married Rex Olson, who was also in the Navy. A son, Barry, was born in

Reading, Pa., in 1946. Following Rex's discharge from the service, a year later, daughter Ramona was born in Silverton, Ore.

Aurilie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Izaak Walton League. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and TV.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Dawn Olson, Silverton; daughter, Ramona (Tom) Barker, of Sheridan, Ore., a sister, Agnus Faust, of Reading, Pa.; 11 grand-children; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son,

Barry; brothers, John Faust and Joseph Faust.

Memorial services will be determined later in the

summer. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel- Silverton.



