Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Cemetery
160 Tuckerton Road
Reading, PA
Austin Knowles Obituary

Austin L. Knowles, 89, formerly of West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Orwigsburg Center, where he resided.

He was the loving husband of Rosemary "Bunny" Knowles, who passed in 2014, and a son of the late Edwin and Catherine (Adams) Knowles.

A 1948 graduate of Reading High School, Austin earned his bachelor's degree from Albright College and taught at Chichester High School, Boothwyn, Pa., for many years

before retiring. He absolutely loved being a teacher,

particularly the interactions he had with his students,

often commenting that he learned as much from them, as they did from him.

Austin is survived by his granddaughter, Ainsley Frey; and his great-granddaughter, Tallulah, both of whom he cherished greatly; and a number of nieces and nephews. One of nine children, Austin is survived by his brother, Charles Knowles.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Frey; his brothers: Edward, Rodney and Frederick Knowles; and his sisters: Elizabeth Ammon, Eleanor Fudeman and Evelyn Knowles.

A graveside service will be held for Austin Saturday,

September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Good Shepherd

Cemetery, 160 Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
