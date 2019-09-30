|
B. Eleanor Reppert, 94, of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, and formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, in Berks Heim. She was the wife of Arlan L. Reppert, who died April 13, 2012.
Born in Joanna, Berks Co., she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Beulah C. (Hyman)
Reppert. She attended Slatington High School. Eleanor briefly worked at Hamburg Knitting Mill; and then worked for Alexander's Jewelry Store, Hamburg. She was a
member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville and their Women's Guild. Eleanor was also a member of the
Hamburg Senior Citizens. She loved to play bingo at
Keystone Villa and play in the chime choir.
Eleanor is survived by her son, David L. Reppert,
husband of Donna (Lehman) Reppert, Bern Twp.; five grandchildren: Andrew Shults, Karla Reppert, Kelly
Reppert, Kristie Weitzel and Kourtney Reppert; and eight great-grandchildren: Jenna, Jacob, Gabriel, Kole, Kade, Rocco, Buster and Maxson. She is also survived by one
sister, Mary Smith, Bern Twp.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her daughter, Lois E. (Reppert) Abbott, died August 14, 2017; grandson, Michael Shults, died July 16, 2019; three brothers: Donald, Paul and Robert Smith; and one sister, Charlotte Johnson.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street,
Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church, P.O. Box 221, Lenhartsville, PA 19534.
For online condolences, please visit,
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.