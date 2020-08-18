B. Jean Burkhart B. Jean Burkhart, 86 of Cumru Twp. passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Pontiac Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Francis (Porter) Scott. Mrs. Burkhart is survived by seven children; E. Robert Burkhart Jr., husband of Marcia of York, Michael S. Burkhart of Gilbertsville, Walter Todd Burkhart, husband of Ann of West Lawn, Charles P. Burkhart of Shillington, James A. Burkhart, husband of Jennifer of Wyomissing, Nina F. Kistler of West Lawn and Nancy Kovel, wife of Robert of Everett PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Earl R. Burkhart Sr. and Terry V. Burkhart, son. After graduating from Manatee High School in Florida, Mrs. Burkhart spent time in the US Navy and then worked 30 years as an emergency room ward clerk at Reading Hospital and as an ambulance driver for Governor Mifflin Ambulance. . She was active in community service and volunteered at Reading Hospital for 30 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday August 24, 2020 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church 5 Wyomissing Blvd. Wyomissing. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for any donations to be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. To view the obituary in its entirety or to make online condolences please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com