Bailey Brooks McElroy Bailey Brooks McElroy, 22, of Spring Township, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. Born November 10, 1997 in West Reading, PA., he was a son of Corine J. (Suglia) McElroy and Andrew B. McElroy, fiancé of Raleysha Danner. He was the beloved brother to his siblings: Mason, Leonardo, and Vaughn McElroy and a bonus brother, Nicholas Danner. Bailey was a 2016 graduate of Wilson High School, where he starred on the football team and attended Broward College, Davie, Florida. He was last employed by Reading Jet Center as an aviation technician. Bailey was an avid Eagles fan and loved collecting and wearing sneakers. He was a passionate friend, a great and very coachable athlete, as well as an amazing cousin, brother, and son. Bailey will be remembered by all for his quiet, steady personality and easy smile. He was a gentle, compassionate soul. He made friends easily and even in his darkest times he looked out for the people in his life that meant the most to him. Bailey’s untimely death has resulted in an indescribable sadness to all who knew him and will leave a permanent void in our family. We as a family have been blessed to have Bailey for almost 23 earthly years and now, he belongs to heaven. A visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 pm in GT Church , 1110 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19609. Memorial Services will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. Karey L. Schaffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Star City Boxing, 470 Schuylkill Avenue, Reading, PA 19601 or using CashApp, $StarCityBoxing. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” – Dr. Seuss