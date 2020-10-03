1/
Baran Hendrickson
Baran L. Hendrickson, 57, of New Ringgold, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Baran was born in Pottsville, on January 5, 1963, a son of the late Luella (Bachert) and Ralph Hendrickson. He was employed as a Truck Driver. He also owned his own truck for a time and drove for various local companies. Most people in our area would remember him as the Mr. Freeze Ice Cream Man serving Orwigsburg, Schuylkill haven & Pottsville areas in the late 80s. Baran is survived by his daughter, Hannah Hendrickson and his son, Bradlee Hendrickson. He is also survived by two brothers, Bruce and Brian Hendrickson. Graveside Service 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7th at St. Michael’s Church Cemetery, 535 St Michael’s Church Road in Hamburg, 19526. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, has been entrusted .In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Funeral Home for Baran’s family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Michael's Church Cemetery
