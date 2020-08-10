Barbara A. Bernhart Barbara A. Bernhart, 84, of Alsace Twp. passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Otto E. and Bertha C. (Noll) Huber. Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene S. Bernhart. Along with her husband, Mrs. Bernhart is survived by her children; Scott D. Bernhart of Reading and Kathleen A. Bernhart, companion of Albert D. Hartman of Mertztown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sara L. Bernhart and Blake O. Hartman as well as her brother, Richard E. Huber. Barbara loved the beach and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed feeding the birds and was passionate about animals, especially dogs, including her preceding companion Tasha. Her most loved hobbies were country western dancing, watching Eagles football and cooking meals that united her family. Barbara will be best remembered for her selflessness and devotion to her family and friends. She brought happiness into the lives of everyone she met. Barbara went above and beyond for anyone at any time. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, North 16th Street and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights. A private celebration of life funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for any donations to be made to the World Wildlife Fund at worldwildlife.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com