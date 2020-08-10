1/1
Barbara A. Bernhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Bernhart Barbara A. Bernhart, 84, of Alsace Twp. passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Otto E. and Bertha C. (Noll) Huber. Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene S. Bernhart. Along with her husband, Mrs. Bernhart is survived by her children; Scott D. Bernhart of Reading and Kathleen A. Bernhart, companion of Albert D. Hartman of Mertztown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sara L. Bernhart and Blake O. Hartman as well as her brother, Richard E. Huber. Barbara loved the beach and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed feeding the birds and was passionate about animals, especially dogs, including her preceding companion Tasha. Her most loved hobbies were country western dancing, watching Eagles football and cooking meals that united her family. Barbara will be best remembered for her selflessness and devotion to her family and friends. She brought happiness into the lives of everyone she met. Barbara went above and beyond for anyone at any time. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, North 16th Street and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights. A private celebration of life funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for any donations to be made to the World Wildlife Fund at worldwildlife.org. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved