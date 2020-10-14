Barbara A. Blankenbiller Barbara A. Blankenbiller, 78, of Brecknock Township, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Lester C. Blankenbiller, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Brecknock Township, she was one of ten children of the late William H. and Pauline E. (Rothermel) Raezer. She attended Governor Mifflin High School, and was retired from R.M. Palmer Co., West Reading, where she worked for over 20 years. She was predeceased by her brother William Raezer, sisters Sandra Mervine and Virginia Romig, and son-in-law Stephen Ingraham. She is survived by her brother Richard Raezer and sisters Shirley Davis, Patricia Williams, Janice Koch, Mary Margharito and June Ulrich. In addition to her siblings, she leaves behind three daughters: Gayle Hensley, Deborah Jacobs and Karen Ingraham, and five grandchildren: Garrett Hensley, Nathan Jacobs, Amy Andrules, Sophia Ingraham, and Stephen Ingraham II. While she and Lester were active in the Gouglersville Grange for many years, home and family were the center of Barbara’s life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and her greatest joy was spending time with her siblings at family gatherings, and visiting with her daughters and grandchildren. Her family will miss her kind and generous spirit. Services will be private, with interment to follow in Alleghenyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
