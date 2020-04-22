Reading Eagle Obituaries
Barbara A. Dussinger Barbara A. (Nelson) Dussinger, 83, formerly of Spring Township, passed away April 21, 2020, at Phoebe Berks. Her husband, Edward A. Dussinger, died on June 23, 2001. Born in Stouchsburg, she was a daughter of the late Leroy A. and Clara A. (Goodman) Nelson. She was a graduate of West Reading High School in 1954 and Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. Barbara was employed by the Reading Hospital for 35 ½ years; her last 12 ½ years was as supervisor of the operating room before retiring in 1993. She was an active member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Reading where she served as secretary of Congregational Council; Co-Chairperson of the church pantry and treasurer of the Westside Senior Group. Barbara was known for her good sense of humor, generosity, thoughtfulness, craftsmanship and knack for writing. She enjoyed traveling, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling and playing cards with her friends. Barbara is survived by two stepchildren, Mark E. Dussinger, Reading and Fay E. Dussinger, wife of Glenn Oltman, Tulsa, OK; and one step granddaughter, Marlis C. Safley. She was predeceased by her brother, LeRoy R. Nelson. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St, Reading, PA 19602. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
