Barbara A. Eager Barbara A. Eager, 64, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine. She was born in Reading to the late Raymond T., Sr. and Mildred (Blimline) Eager. Barbara was a longtime employee for Bollman Hat Company. She loved football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and was Philadelphia Phillies fan. Barbara is survived by a brother, Michael T. Eager of Texas, a niece with whom she resided, MariBeth Schur of Reinholds and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.