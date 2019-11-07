|
|
Barbara A. Peters, 75, of Hamburg, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Laurel Center. She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Peters for 50 years this coming May. They were happily married May 9, 1970. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry P. and Dorothy (Heckman) Moore. Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Reading High School and also graduated from Penn State University earning a B.A. in English. After college, she started working as medical and dental insurance adjuster at CNA, Reading. After the birth of her son, she sold Tupperware and worked as a substitute teacher. Barbara taught in many high schools throughout Berks and Schuylkill Counties. Later in life, she worked at The Loomis Company, Wyomissing, as a medical and dental insurance claims adjuster. Barbara was a member of a Bridge and a Pinochle group. She played Pinochle since high school with the same six girls she graduated with from the 1962 class. Her loving husband referred to them as, “the over the hill gang.” She loved the Philadelphia Phillies, Penn State Football and spending time at the Delaware shore where she would go fishing and crabbing. In addition to her husband Ronald, Barbara is survived by a son, Mitchell J. Peters, fiance’ of Dana L. Walters, Windsor Twp. A brother-in-law, Miles Woolever, Fairfax, Va., and several nieces and nephews also survive her. Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Helen Woolever. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor at , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019