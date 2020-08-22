1/1
Barbara A. Robitzer
1932 - 2020
Barbara A. Robitzer, age 87 years, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, August 15, at Reading Hospital. Barbara was born in West Reading on November 27, 1932, daughter of the late Naomi (Weiger) and Theodore Bodenhorn and was the beloved wife of late Rodney Robitzer, of Wyomissing. She was the loving mother of 3 sons: Rodney W. Robitzer of Sinking Spring; Jay Robitzer, of Sinking Spring; and, Jamie, husband of Cathy Robitzer, of Denver, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Bouchard; and four grandchildren: Samantha, wife of James Cooke, Stephanie wife of David Haddad, Aubree Robitzer, Tyler Robitzer; and five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Natalie and Noah Cooke, Phoebe and Parker Haddad. Graveside services will be held privately on Friday, August 21st in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com

