Barbara A. Slusser Barbara A. Slusser, 72, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Richard H. Slusser who passed away July 7, 2019. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Lester Ulrich and Hattie (Trexler) Ulrich. Mrs. Slusser was a graduate of the Governor Mifflin High School and was employed by Berkshire Podiatry Center for 23 years prior to retiring in 2013. She was an avid gardener and that love earned her an honorable mention award by the City of Reading for the Best Livable Yard Contest in 1984. She also enjoyed relaxing by the pool with friends, shopping, going to craft shows and spending time with family and grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure was Christmas with her grandchildren. Surviving is her son Rick P. Slusser, husband of Terri L. Slusser, of Lititz, and her grandchildren Megan, Mallory and Ryan. Along with her eldest son Jeffrey S. Slusser of Reading. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister, Blanche Ulrich and by her brother, Lester Ulrich, Jr. A private celebration of life tribute service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, with Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant officiating. Interment will be held in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.