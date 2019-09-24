Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem RC Church
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem RC Church
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
Barbara (McEntee) Ackerman

Barbara J. (McEntee) Ackerman, 78, of

Exeter Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Amity Place, Douglassville, surrounded by her loving

family.

She was the devoted wife of Paul "Bill"

Ackerman, and they recently celebrated 55 incredible years of marriage together.

Born in Kokomo, Ind., Barb was one of four daughters of Charles and Martha (Buscher) McEntee.

Barb's family was her life, and she was an incredible wife, mother and homemaker. In fact, she was a "second mom" to many others in the neighborhood, and whose lives she touched every day. Of course, she had a very special place in her heart for Bill, and they thoroughly enjoyed their time together, even traveling the world throughout retirement. In addition to caring for her family, Barb also worked as a bookkeeper and volunteered with several local

organizations.

Barb also enjoyed simple pleasures, such as crocheting and crafts, which lovingly adorn her home to this day, and she could be the life of the party, with a terrific sense of

humor and a laugh that lit up the room. Barb was always a joy to be around, even towards the end as she touched the lives of her wonderful caregivers at Amity Place. She will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have had Barb be a part of their lives.

In addition to Bill, Barb is survived by their children, Amy, wife of Mike Hale, Exeter; and David, husband of

Allison, Allentown. She also adored her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Bubba": Ethan, Grayson, Larsen, Evan and Emily.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Barb, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Notre Dame of Bethlehem R.C. Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road,

Bethlehem, Pa., followed by burial at Northampton

Memorial Shrine, Easton. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., in the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is

assisting the Ackerman family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
