Barbara A. (Hassler) Albright, 81, of Oley, died February 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the widow of Larry L. Albright who died January 9, 2007. Born May 17, 1938 in Oley, she was a daughter of the late Paul F. and Clara I. (Merkel) Hassler. Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She was employed as a teacher’s aide with Oley Valley Elementary School for 42 years, retiring in 2012. Barbara was a member of Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oley. Surviving are her two daughters: Robbi D. DeVough, wife of Andrew A. Carr of Laureldale and Tracy A., wife of Mark T. Bauman of Rexville, NY. Other survivors are her three grandchildren: Tasha L., wife of Aaron Gehringer; Sarah A., wife of Jeffrey Hodgins; and Joseph M. Brown, fiance of Hope M. Pfleger; and five great grandchildren, Conner J. Brown, Elizabeth A. Brown, Kaiden K. Hodgins, Wyatt T. Hodgins and Cassidy L. Hodgins. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Linwood Mest of Kutztown. Barbara was preceded in death by three siblings: Paul H. Hassler, Grace A. Shane and Mabel Mest. A celebration of life will be held Monday, February 17th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley, PA 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020