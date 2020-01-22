|
?Barbara Ann Keller 82, passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020 in Berkshire Center. Her husband Ernest L. Keller passed away January 7, 2015. She was born in Reading on July 4, 1937 a daughter of the late Robert L and Eleanor (Kosnik) Lascomb. Barbara was an active member of Zion Spies Lutheran Church where she was on the church council, chairperson of Friendly Worker Committee, lay catechist, and Sunday School teacher. Barbara was employed by Zimmerman's Flower & Gift Shoppe as a floral designer for 37 years retiring there. She was a poll worker during Election time. Surviving is her son Kevin L Keller and his wife Cathy HayesKeller of Reading, 7 grandchildren; Tristan Keller, Taylor Keller, Bryce Keller, Brennan Keller, Pierce Breneiser, Paige Breneiser, Parke Breneiser, 3 step-grandchildren; Ian Hayes, Adam Hayes, Erin Hayes, and 5 great grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Breneiser April 12, 2007 and her brother, Robert Lascomb Jr. A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11am in Zion Spies Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Rd., Reading PA 19606. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing 9-11am in the church. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2020